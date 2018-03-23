Calgary Fire Department responds to house fire in the northwest

Calgary Fire Department (CFD) crews responded to a two-alarm fire in the community of Hawkwood Friday morning.

The CFD faced a “large volume of fire and smoke coming from the roof and eves of the home” when they arrived at a home on Hawkstone Place N.W. at about 10 a.m., a spokesperson said in a release.

CFD said the fire was brought under control quickly with an exterior and interior approach, but more resources were called because of the proximity of the houses on both sides of the fire.

The resident of the home had evacuated, along with two cats, before fire crews arrived after being alerted by neighbours. As a safety precaution, both houses on each side were also evacuated, but have since returned to their homes.

No injuries were reported and the two cats in the home were reunited safely with their owner.

Fire investigators are now trying to determine the cause of the fire.