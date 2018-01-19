4 cats missing in McKenzie Towne fire: Calgary Fire Department

Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire in the community of McKenzie Towne on Friday.

Crews were called to a home in the 0-100 block of Prestwick Avenue S.E. at around 4 a.m.

When they arrived, firefighters found smoke alarms ringing and smoke in an upstairs bedroom.

Two women living in the home managed to get out safely.

There were two dogs and seven cats in the house; the two dogs were saved, three of the cats died and the remaining four cats are unaccounted for.

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) said the home suffered some smoke and water damage.