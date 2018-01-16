Here’s what caused the fire at the Cineplex Odeon movie theatre in Seton

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) says a blaze that broke out at the Cineplex Odeon movie theatre in the community of Seton last year was caused by an unknown electrical failure.

On Tuesday, officials with the CFD announced they had concluded a “lengthy and exhaustive” investigation into the fire, and now believe it started in the second row of one of the VIP auditoriums.

A news release said the fire caused “significant damage” to the auditorium with smoke damage throughout the rest of the building. The fire also caused heat damage to major electrical arteries and rooftop HVAC units.

The theatre was just weeks away from opening when the fire broke out on Sunday, Nov. 5. The stand-alone building was constructed with seven traditional movie screens, three VIP screens and one Ultra AVX screen, according to the Seton urban district website.

Structural damage to the auditorium prevented officials from entering the theatre for several weeks until the building was stabilized and was deemed safe to enter, prolonging the start of the investigation.

The CFD had announced in December they didn’t believe the fire was suspicious in nature.

Cineplex Odeon told Global News they expect the movie theatre to be open by the spring of 2018.