Massive fire at brand-new theatre in south Calgary Sunday night

There are reports of a large fire at the new Cineplex theatre set to open within weeks in the southeast community of Seton.

Witnesses have told Global News there are multiple fire trucks on scene with crews battling a blaze that appears to have flames coming through the roof of the structure at Seton Way and Seton Drive S.E..

The stand-alone building was still under construction.

Please avoid the area of Seton Cres in SE Calgary as crews are currently battling a building fire. #yycfire — CGYFireFighters (@CGYFireFighters) November 6, 2017

According to a press release from Cineplex dated June 15, 2017, the new Seton complex was set to have seven different theatres for all ages, as well as four additional VIP theatres for adults-only.

Calgary Police have confirmed the fire began around 7 p.m. Sunday. They say there are no reports of injuries.

As of 9 p.m. Sunday roads remain closed in the area.

More to come…