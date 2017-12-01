Calgary Fire Department says Cineplex Odeon fire ‘not suspicious’ as investigation continues

Investigators continue to search for the exact cause of an intense fire that shuttered a Cineplex Odeon movie theatre in Calgary’s Seton community last month.

Calgary Fire Department (CFD) spokesperson Carol Henke said Friday investigators have now been able to safely enter the theatre where the blaze began on Nov. 5.

“The fire is not considered suspicious and investigators are hoping to be near completion of finding the exact origin and cause in the coming weeks,” she wrote in an email to Global News.

Henke said she’d received over a dozen emails with photos, video and information from the public. At one point, the fire was so strong flames could be seen through the roof of the structure on Seton Circle S.E.

About 50 firefighters used 13 pieces of equipment to fight the blaze.

A Cineplex spokesperson deferred to the CFD for comment Friday.

“[I] understand that [CFD officials] hope to have the investigation finalized next week,” Sarah Van Lange wrote in an email.

The theatre includes seven traditional movie screens, three VIP screens and one Ultra AVX screen, according to the Seton urban district website. The stand-alone building had been scheduled to open within weeks.

