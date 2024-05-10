Menu

Features

Black Dog Gala: Calgary event to celebrate dogs of a different colour

By Joelle Tomlinson Global News
Posted May 10, 2024 6:57 pm
1 min read
Christina Thomas and Bear, who was rescued and adopted out at the Pups with Soul Rescue. View image in full screen
Christina Thomas and Bear, who was rescued and adopted out at the Pups with Soul Rescue. Global News
Calgary’s Pups with Soul Rescue was launched years and, since then, has rescued more than 830 dogs.

During that time, its founders also noticed a trend: black dogs were getting left behind.

“I don’t understand it, but they always get looked over,” said co-founder Christina Thomas. “There’s this perception that they’re not as cute, photogenic, or their eyes aren’t blue. To me, they’re perfect.”

The phenomenon has been dubbed “Black Dog Syndrome” by shelters and rescues around the world, and to address the issue, the idea for the Black Dog Gala in Calgary was conceived. The event aims to celebrate the charm of black dogs and highlight the joy of witnessing them find their forever homes.

Theresa Oystreck, who fosters dogs and volunteers with the rescue, has felt this joy firsthand. She often takes the medical cases from Pups with Soul Rescue, giving the dogs a safe place to recover before watching them get adopted to loving families.

“Watching them transition from scared or hurt or broken to the lovable dogs you see right now is overwhelming and amazing,” Oystreck said.

The Black Dog Gala, which takes place May 11, is sold out, but the overarching message resonates: every dog, regardless of coat colour, deserves a loving home. Pups with Soul rescue currently has 60 dogs waiting to be adopted, and is always looking for volunteers and fosters to help their cause.

