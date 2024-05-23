Calgary Marathon milestone: Wendy Downes to run 50th marathon

Wendy Downes is set to achieve an incredible milestone this weekend as she lines up for her 50th marathon at the 60th anniversary of the Calgary Marathon. At 62 years old, Wendy is a familiar and cherished figure on Calgary’s pathways.

Wendy’s journey began with her first marathon in Honolulu in 1995. “First marathon, 1995…and 95 degrees hot!” This race sparked a lifelong passion for running, fueled by the indescribable feeling of crossing the finish line.

Throughout the years, Wendy’s dedication has taken her around the world, with some of her favourites marathons in London and San Francisco. Known for her indomitable spirit, she even adds a signature cartwheel during many of her runs.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

Wendy’s 50th marathon is not just a personal achievement but a testament to the love and community she has built over three decades of running.

“I have the best support,” she said, when asked about what she is most looking forward to at the Calgary Marathon. “My people will be there.”

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Wendy Downes and Tagyn Carsolio became friends through running in 1997. They run together 3-4 times a week. Global News

Longtime friend and fellow runner Tagyn Carsolio praises Wendy’s strength and determination. “I don’t know anyone else who has ran 50 marathons. It’s such an elite group that can do this. Wendy is proving just how strong and tough she is. She just won’t quit.”