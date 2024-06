Send this page to someone via email

Two people have died in a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 2A southeast of Okotoks on Friday.

EMS said at around 3:15 p.m., they responded to a two-vehicle crash between High River and Okotoks, Alta.

Two people were pronounced dead on scene. A third was flown by STARS air ambulance to hospital in serious condition.

RCMP said the collision has closed Highway 2A between 434 Avenue and 466 Avenue.