May 30, 2018 8:11 am
Updated: May 30, 2018 8:43 am

4-alarm fire in Inglewood keeps crews busy Wednesday

Global News Morning Calgary's Doug Vaessen talks about a major fire in Calgary's Inglewood neighbourhood Wednesday.

A large fire at a residential building in Inglewood prompted a four-alarm response from Calgary fire crews Wednesday.

Around 1:35 a.m. Calgary fire responded to reports of a fire at a residential building along 17 Street S.E. north of Blackfoot Trail S.E. Calgary Fire Chief Steve Dongworth said.

“We had the first crew on scene in six minutes. Very large volume of fire,” Dongworth said. “The crew on scene called the second alarm immediately and after that, it escalated to a third and fourth alarm, which is a lot of resources.”

The 64-unit building was quickly evacuated, along with an adjacent building. In total, about 128 units were evacuated, he said.

“Very severe damage to the roof of this building; in the top floor of this building, water damage throughout as well,” he said.

It was an intense fire, with flames shooting through the roof.

“Very threatening to the adjoining building and there [are] actually two buildings that are adjacent and crews did a fantastic job of knocking down the fire at the first building and prevent it from spreading,” Dongworth said.

There are no reports of injuries Dongworth said.

