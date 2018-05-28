Fire crews battle multi-home fire in northeast Calgary

Calgary fire crews were battling a multi-home fire in the northeast section of the city Monday morning.

The Calgary Fire Department said it was called at around 10:30 a.m. for a house fire on Coventry Hills Way N.E.

When crews arrived, they found a house that was fully involved so a second alarm was declared to bring in more resources.

Calgary fire confirmed two homes were destroyed in the fire and a third home sustained damage.

There are no injuries, Calgary fire said.

It is thought the radiant heat from the fire combined with Monday’s warm temperatures may have helped the fire spread to the other homes.

Homes in the surrounding area have also been evacuated due to a report of a gas leak.

—More to come…

WATCH: Viewer video shows homes on fire in Coventry Hills N.E.