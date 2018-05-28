Canada
May 28, 2018 1:18 pm
Updated: May 28, 2018 1:53 pm

Fire crews battle multi-home fire in northeast Calgary

By Online journalist  Global News

Mon, May 28: Our Global1 helicopter captured footage of a multi-home fire in Coventry Hills Monday.

A A

Calgary fire crews were battling a multi-home fire in the northeast section of the city Monday morning.

The Calgary Fire Department said it was called at around 10:30 a.m. for a house fire on Coventry Hills Way N.E.

When crews arrived, they found a house that was fully involved so a second alarm was declared to bring in more resources.

Calgary fire confirmed two homes were destroyed in the fire and a third home sustained damage.

There are no injuries, Calgary fire said.

It is thought the radiant heat from the fire combined with Monday’s warm temperatures may have helped the fire spread to the other homes.

Homes in the surrounding area have also been evacuated due to a report of a gas leak.

—More to come…

WATCH: Viewer video shows homes on fire in Coventry Hills N.E.

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary Fire
Coventry Hills Way N.E.
Coventry Hills Way N.E. fire
Coventry Hills Way N.E. house fire
Fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News