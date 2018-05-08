Calgary firefighters fight blaze at single-family home in Evanston

Calgary firefighters were busy at a two-alarm fire in the community of Evanston on Tuesday afternoon.

A passerby called 911 after seeing smoke coming out of a bedroom in a two-storey, single-family home at 380 Evanston View N.W.

In viewer video from the scene, firefighters could be seen using an axe to access to the garage of the home as smoke billowed out.

This is the third house fire Calgary firefighters were called to across the city in just 24 hours.