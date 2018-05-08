Calgary fire department
May 8, 2018 6:12 pm
Updated: May 8, 2018 6:14 pm

Calgary firefighters fight blaze at single-family home in Evanston

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH: Serghei Casap sent Global News this footage showing firefighters working on a fire in northwest Calgary.

A A

Calgary firefighters were busy at a two-alarm fire in the community of Evanston on Tuesday afternoon.

A passerby called 911 after seeing smoke coming out of a bedroom in a two-storey, single-family home at 380 Evanston View N.W.

In viewer video from the scene, firefighters could be seen using an axe to access to the garage of the home as smoke billowed out.

READ MORE: Overnight blazes keep Calgary fire crews busy Tuesday

This is the third house fire Calgary firefighters were called to across the city in just 24 hours.

Calgary fire crews on the scene of a house fire in the community of Evanston.

Tom Reynolds/Global News

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary fire department
Calgary Firefighters
calgary fires
Calgary House Fire
Calgary house fires
Evanston house fire
House Fire
house fire Evanston
House fires in Calgary

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News