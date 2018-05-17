Fire crews battle 2-alarm blaze in southwest Calgary
Calgary fire crews were called to a two-alarm blaze in southwest Calgary Thursday morning.
The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) said the call came in around 6:19 a.m. for reports of a residential fire at a townhouse complex at Killarney Glen Court near Richmond Road S.W. and 32 Avenue S.W.
The residents escaped and there are no reports of injuries, CFD said.
