May 17, 2018 9:43 am
Updated: May 17, 2018 10:23 am

Fire crews battle 2-alarm blaze in southwest Calgary

Calgary fire crews were called to a fire on Killarney Glen Court near Richmond Road S.W. Thursday morning.

Calgary fire crews were called to a two-alarm blaze in southwest Calgary Thursday morning.

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) said the call came in around 6:19 a.m. for reports of a residential fire at a townhouse complex at Killarney Glen Court near Richmond Road S.W. and 32 Avenue S.W.

The residents escaped and there are no reports of injuries, CFD said.

