Large fire damages northwest Calgary home in St. Andrews Heights

The Calgary Fire Department responded to a large fire that damaged a home in the community of St. Andrews Heights around 4:15 a.m. Sunday.

Crews were called to the 2600 block of 12th avenue northwest. They arrived to a home engulfed in smoke and flames.

Firefighters met the homeowner on scene, who said there were no people or pets inside. Crews were able to put the fire out quickly.

After fighting the fire from the outside, crews were able to move inside the home and stop the flames from spreading.

The fire investigator and the Calgary Police Service are still investigating what caused the fire.