Calgary Fire
June 2, 2018 11:50 pm

Fire damages three homes in northeast Calgary

By Reporter  Global News

Three homes were damaged in Calgary's northeast after a fire on Saturday night.

Hector Chaparro / Global News
A A

At least two families were unable to return to their homes on Saturday night after a fire in the community of Monterey Park. 

The fire started just before 8 p.m. at a house on Laguna Way N.E.

Firefighters said the fire spread to two other homes and a car. 

It’s still unclear how many people were home at the time of the blaze but firefighters said everyone was able to make it out on their own. 

Two people were assessed at the scene. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.  

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary Fire
Calgary fire department
fire damages homes
Monterey Park fire
northeast fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News