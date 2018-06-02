Fire damages three homes in northeast Calgary

At least two families were unable to return to their homes on Saturday night after a fire in the community of Monterey Park.

The fire started just before 8 p.m. at a house on Laguna Way N.E.

Firefighters said the fire spread to two other homes and a car.

It’s still unclear how many people were home at the time of the blaze but firefighters said everyone was able to make it out on their own.

Two people were assessed at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.