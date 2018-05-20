Firefighters battle destructive blaze in northeast Calgary

Calgary firefighters said at least two families would not be able to return to their homes ‘in the near future’ due to a destructive fire that happened in Calgary’s northeast Saturday.

The fire started at around 5:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Coral Springs Circle.

When fire crews arrived, heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from a home, the flames then spread to a neighbouring house.

Firefighters set up hose lines to control the flames and crews searched the home where the fire started.

“The wind was over 40 kilometers per hour at the time fire crews arrived on scene,” Calgary Fire Department Battalion Chief Stuart Laird said. “It makes some of our fire operations more challenging and we have to get that exposure control in place so it doesn’t spread beyond the buildings that have already been hit.”

At the time, three people were home and everyone was able to make it out safely. No one was seriously injured.

A third home also suffered damage to its exterior.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.