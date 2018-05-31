Ford denounces ‘radical’ NDP candidates at London event — while Andrew Lawton is noticeably absent

The leader of the Progressive Conservative party made another appearance in London on Thursday morning.

Doug Ford was in town for a rally at the London Convention Centre the previous night and on Thursday morning he touted his commitment to soldiers, veterans, and police officers.

During a brief media conference, Ford accused the NDP of slandering and disrespecting both military and police services.

“One NDP candidate accused our veterans of being brainwashed. They accused our soldiers of committing war crimes. They said the poppy was landfill.”

Ford is referring to a Mississauga Centre NDP candidate who has spoken against wearing poppies on Remembrance Day.

He said disrespect for veterans wouldn’t be tolerated by his party, and criticized NDP leader Andrea Horwath for standing behind her candidate.

Meanwhile, Ford’s own controversial candidate was once again noticeably absent.

Andrew Lawton was absent when Ford made a stop in London earlier this month on May 18.

Lawton, a former 980 CFPL talk show host, admitted to controversial actions between 2005 and 2013 in early May and took to social media and asked voters for “compassion and trust.”

When asked if Lawton was specifically asked not to attend, Ford responded that was not the case.

“No, not at all. Andrew is in a good fight right now and he’s out there door-knocking as we speak. I heard that he’s door-knocked and he’s identified over 13,000 doors.”

Ford’s next stop is in Windsor where he will hold a rally Thursday evening.