May 30, 2018 12:30 am

Ontario election 2018: Mississauga Centre riding

By Staff Global News
Voters in Mississauga Centre head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Bobbie Daid
PC: Natalia Kusendova
NDP: Laura Kaminker
Green: Noah Gould

Geography

The riding is in central Mississauga and its rough boundaries are the Credit River on the west, Eglinton Avenue West, Creditview Road, Bristol Road West and Fairwind Drive on the north, Hurontario Street, Highway 403 and Central Parkway East on the east, and Central Parkway West, Mavis Road and Dundas Street West on the south.

History

The riding of Mississauga Centre was created after the 2014 Ontario election as a part of a provincial riding redistribution process that saw new ridings created and several existing riding boundaries changed. Mississauga Centre is made up of parts of the old Mississauga—Erindale, Mississauga East—Cooksville, Mississauga—Brampton South and Mississauga—Streetsville ridings.

