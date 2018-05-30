‘We’re going to send Kathleen Wynne packing’ announces Doug Ford to London rally

Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford was in London on Wednesday evening for a rally at the London Convention Centre on York Street.

Cheers of “Doug, Doug, Doug” filled the air shortly after Ford was introduced by PC candidate for London North Centre Susan Truppe.

Cheers fill the air at the London Convention Centre as Progressive Conservative @fordnation arrives for his campaign stop in London #LdnOnt #onpoli #OnElxn pic.twitter.com/cofayKy8AR — Andrew Graham (@AndrewGraham980) May 30, 2018

Along with Truppe, Ford was joined by two other PC candidates running in the Forest City: Jeff Yurek from Elgin-Middlesex-London and Eric Weniger from London-Fanshawe.

London West candidate Andrew Lawton was again absent from Ford’s visit. However, the former 980 CFPL talk show host did tweet that he was out canvassing in his riding a few minutes before the doors opened for Ford’s rally.

Ford opened with a similar message heard at Monday’s stop in Peterborough, telling the crowd of a couple hundred supporters, “The NDP and the Liberals are watching and they are scared.”

“We know we’re going to send Kathleen Wynne packing,” said Ford. “What is even scarier and 10 times worse than the Liberals is the NDP. I look in this crowd and I know many of you experienced the ‘Rae Days.'”

Ford spoke for just under 15 minutes promising to bring “prosperity, opportunity and growth back to the people of Ontario.”

The Ontario PC leader alluded to the party’s plan with promises to reduce hydro rates and promote economic growth. Ford reiterated his party’s guaranteed $850 income tax break for minimum-wage workers and Ford expressed a need for more nurses, doctors and teachers in Ontario.

Support for voices from the health-care industry was brought up along with the promise to end “hallway health care.”

“We’re going to invest $1.9 billion into mental health, addiction and housing support over 10 years,” said Ford. “We’re going to support over 100,000 seniors in this province to make sure they have proper dental care.”

When Ford made his visit, the Ontario PC party had not yet released a fully costed platform, but have published a detailed list of their campaign promises titled, “For The People: A Plan for Ontario.”

Earlier in the day, Ford paid a visit to Mount Brydges where he was joined by Lambton-Kent-Middlesex candidate Monte McNaughton.

Prior to the rally, the Ontario PC leader could be seen rolling dough at Angelo’s Italian Bakery and Market on Wonderland Road accompanied by Truppe.

The rally comes just days before the Ontario general election, scheduled for June 7.

Had a great time visiting Cranberri Country Market this afternoon. Our plan will reduce hydro bills by 12% and reduce the small business tax rate by 8.7%. The Ontario PCs will bring real change and relief for small businesses. #onpoli #onelxn pic.twitter.com/nACqetBFbQ — Doug Ford (@fordnation) May 30, 2018