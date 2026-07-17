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Politics

2 Saskatchewan research farms to stay open as province enters MOU with Ottawa

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted July 17, 2026 4:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Federal cuts close key research farms, raising concerns for Saskatchewan agriculture'
Federal cuts close key research farms, raising concerns for Saskatchewan agriculture
RELATED: Federal cuts close key research farms, raising concerns for Saskatchewan agriculture – Jan 27, 2026
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Work at two Saskatchewan research farms will continue, despite Ottawa’s previous plans to close the sites.

Saskatchewan’s government entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the federal agriculture department, according to a news release shared Thursday. The farms in Indian Head, Sask., and Scott will stay active, despite Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada’s (AAFC) January announcement that operations would be winding down.

“The Indian Head and Scott Research Farms supported important agricultural research for many years and are an important part of a research network that helps keep Saskatchewan agriculture competitive,” the province’s minister of agriculture, David Marit, said in the release.

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“This MOU will see the governments of Saskatchewan and Canada work together to ensure agricultural activities continue at these sites while longer-term processes advance benefitting Saskatchewan producers.”

Details on the specific research planned for the sites have not been released, but federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Heath MacDonald said the properties will “support ongoing agricultural activities.”

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“While these properties are no longer required for federal programs, we want to ensure this land continues to serve a meaningful purpose,” MacDonald said in the release.

The decision to keep the sites operational was praised by the Grain Growers of Canada (GGC), but the agriculture advocacy group said uncertainty remains on the future of the other sites slotted to shut down earlier this year.

“Incremental or temporary measures are not sufficient,” it said in a news release, calling on Ottawa to take immediate action.

“Canada’s grain farmers depend on consistent, well-funded public research to remain competitive and meet growing global demand.”

GGC said the demands it shared following the announcement of the closures earlier this year remain — including its appeal for long-term commitments to a Canada-wide, coordinated public research network.

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