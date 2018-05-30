Growing number of Ontarians want a majority government: Ipsos poll

A majority of Ontarians want to see a majority government elected and two parties are tied for the top spot.

According to exclusive Ipsos polling for Global News, 58 per cent of respondents in Ontario want to see a majority government. That’s up nine points since the election began.

Of those, 43 per cent want a Tory majority while 39 per cent would like to see the NDP leading the province.

Pollster Darrell Bricker, CEO of Ipsos Public Affairs, said the results are a bit surprising because usually prefer a government to have some experience.

“Typically what you see is that people like to see governments return,” Bricker said.

“This time around they don’t seem to be wanting anybody to have training wheels, they’re leading more towards majority government.”

Bricker says that’s because of the candidates and how the parties are seen heading into this election, which takes place on June 7.

“I think some of the emotion of the election has been stronger than you typically see,” he explained.

The Liberals tend to occupy the middle of the road politically, but since they’ve had such negative emotions associated with them, there’s not a lot of middle ground.

But he also said the fact that more people want a majority is a product of this day and age.

“It’s a reflection of how much more ideological Canadian politics [is],” he explained.

For those who prefer to see a minority government, 45 per cent say they would like it to be NDP-led with 31 per cent preferring the Tories and 24 per cent the Liberals.

The Tories and the NDP are tied as the party Ontarians believe has the best chance of defeating the Liberals.

But if neither the Tories, nor the NDP wins a majority of seats, the Liberals would be the kingmakers in a minority government.

59% of Ontarians say they’d want the Liberals to prop up the NDP, while 41% say they’d prefer the Liberals help the Tories form government.​ But, if you look at the breakdown of Liberal voters, then three-quarters (76 per cent) say they would rather their preferred party prop up the NDP while the other 24 per cent prefer them to back the Tories.

This Ipsos poll on behalf of Global News was an online survey of 1,000 Ontarians conducted between May 25 and 27, 2018. The results were weighted to better reflect the composition of the adult Canadian population, according to census data. The precision of Ipsos online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the poll is considered accurate to within plus or minus 3.2 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

