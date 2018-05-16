Ontario Liberal Party calls for Doug Ford, PCs to dump Andrew Lawton as candidate

The Ontario Liberal Party is calling on Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservatives to dump London West candidate Andrew Lawton in the wake of alleged comments he made.

At an announcement in downtown Toronto, Liberal campaign co-chair and MPP for London North Centre Deb Matthews said the deadline to nominate candidates is Thursday and if Lawton isn’t taken off the ballot then “Doug Ford is comfortable with the views expressed by Mr. Lawton.”

The Liberals said that Lawton, a former 980 CFPL talk show host, has made several “offensive comments” over recent years concerning women and religious views, among others. Several clips of these comments were played at the announcement.

READ MORE: London Muslim advocacy group wants Doug Ford to address Andrew Lawton’s past comments

In one clip, dated April 30, 2015, Lawton can be heard saying “I’m a Christian. I believe in Christian exceptionalism. I believe that Christianity is the only correct faith.”

In another, dated November 26, 2015, Lawton said, “As far as receptionists go, I can’t think of a single receptionist that I have encountered, certainly not in recent years who is male. […] You know I bet there are some friendly welcoming warm men… but I don’t think it’s sexist to suggest that there are certain areas where woman are proficient and being friendly and welcoming is one of them.”

“Being friendly and welcoming is one of those situations where women are better than men,” he continued.

READ MORE: Andrew Lawton takes London-West nomination as Doug Ford appoints candidates to remaining Tory ridings

On May 9, the chair of Hikma, a local Muslim advocacy group also spoke out on past comments made by Lawton.

“I still think that Doug Ford needs to talk about the posts. Before these comments came out [Monday], how was it that he was OK with this candidate being selected?” Nawaz Tahir said.

Lawton announced he was seeking the London West nomination on April 11 and was set to face off against Thames Valley District School Board Trustee Jake Skinner and Liz Snelgrove, exectuive director of the Advanced Medical Group, before he was appointed the nomination April 21.

READ MORE: Andrew Lawton throws his hat in race for London West PC nomination

Lawton admitted to controversial actions between 2005 and 2013 in early May and took to social media and asked voters for “compassion and trust.”

He said an eight-year battle with an unspecified mental illness caused him to be “reckless” in nearly all areas of his life.

The Liberal request comes just over 10 days after the Liberals released a video of Ontario PC candidate Tanya Granic Allen sharing her views on topics including gay marriage and abortion. She was dumped as a candidate by the PCs shortly after.

READ MORE: Tanya Granic Allen dumped as Ontario PC party candidate over ‘irresponsible’ comments

“Tanya Granic Allen will no longer be a candidate for the Ontario PC Party. We are a party comprised of people with diverse views that if expressed responsibly we would respect,” read a statement from Ford.

“However, the fact is her characterization of certain issues and people has been irresponsible. Our party remains focused on defeating Kathleen Wynne and bringing relief to families across Ontario.”

A statement from the Liberals on Wednesday said; “Doug Ford may disavow these remarks, but actions speak louder than words — especially when it comes to words like those from Mr. Lawton.”

Lawton worked for 980 CFPL from 2013 to 2018. He has yet to respond to the Liberals press conference.