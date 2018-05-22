Ontario Election

May 22, 2018 6:14 am
Updated: May 22, 2018 6:23 am

Ontario party leaders campaigning in the GTA on Tuesday

By Staff The Canadian Press

PC Leader Doug Ford, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath and Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne are shown in a combination photo.

The Canadian Press
TORONTO – With a little more than two weeks left before Ontario voters cast their ballots on June 7, all three major party leaders will stick close to the Greater Toronto Area today.

Liberal leader Kathleen Wynne will make an announcement at a mental health hospital in Toronto before heading to a downtown variety store and an evening interview with TV network CP24.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is scheduled to make announcements at a Toronto hotel and at a Royal Canadian Legion in Pickering, Ont., where he will also hold an evening rally.

New Democrat Leader Andrea Horwath will visit an apprenticeship program in Toronto’s west end in the morning, then hold a roundtable with young people at a downtown cafe.

On the campaign trail Monday, Horwath responded to calls from the Liberals to adjust the NDP platform, saying the party will stick with their platform even though it will cost $1.4 billion more per year than originally expected.

Wynne said Horwath has a responsibility to correct the error – in which the NDP counted a $700-million reserve fund as revenue rather than as an expense – as soon as possible. But Horwath said the party remains committed to it’s platform and will deliver on all promises.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

