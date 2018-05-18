Doug Ford talks healthcare, not Lawton, during London campaign stop

One of Doug Ford’s hand-picked candidates did not attend the Progressive Conservative party leader’s first campaign stop in London.

Andrew Lawton was noticeably absent when Ford recommitted to ending hallway medicine and reducing hospital wait times at Advanced Medical Group, a private health care facility. Instead, the London West candidate tweeted at the same time the announcement began that he was campaigning door-to-door.

Ford left the podium after fielding five questions, none of which were about London. He then returned to answer a question about what would happen to supervised consumption facilities under his leadership.

“I’m going to consult the experts, I’m going to consult the doctors,” he replied.

“I want to help these people. Some people feel safe injection sites are right, I feel like we should take some of that $1.9-billion and make sure they have housing, and support, and rehabilitation, that’s my opinion. But I will listen to the professionals.”

Ford previously said during a visit in Sarnia that he was “dead against” supervised consumption facilities.

Ford used Friday’s campaign stop to re-announce his commitment to adding 15,000 long term care beds in five years, 30,000 beds in 10 years. He also spoke about a $1.9-billion investment for mental health, addictions, and housing supports, as well as dental coverage for low-income seniors.

“We have the greatest doctors and nurses in the entire world. I saw this first hand when we were at the hospital with Rob. I saw how they care about patients. And I also saw that they’re under-resourced, stretched too thin,” he said.

“These folks are the ones out there every single day, working on the front lines of our health care system, out there saving lives and carrying for our loved ones. They’re here for us during our times of need. But sadly, this government has ignored them.”

During the moderated question and answer period, reporters asked Ford about a Tory candidate who resigned after alleged involvement in a 407 data breach.

Local media attempted to ask about Lawton’s absence, but Ford had already left the podium and a campaign staffer among reporters said, “We aren’t in London West.”

Advanced Medical Group is in London North Centre; its PC candidate, Susan Truppe, was present, as was London-Fanshawe PC candidate Eric Weniger. Jeff Yurek, the candidate for Elgin-Middlesex-London did not attend.

Lawton has admitted, through social media, to being reckless in nearly all areas of his life in the past, which he attributes to a battle with an unspecified mental illness between 2005 to 2013.

Lawton was a talk show host on 980 CFPL.