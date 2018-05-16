Missing man may have been picked up by 2 people in truck: N.S. RCMP

Police are looking to speak with two people who may have assisted a Windsor-area man who hasn’t been seen since last weekend.

Windsor RCMP say Timothy Wells was last seen in Vaughan, N.S., around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Police say he was last seen riding a blue or purple bicycle.

READ MORE: Air search underway for missing Windsor-area man

In a news release Wednesday, police said they believe Wells may have been picked up on Sunday by two people in a blue GMC four-door, four-wheel-drive pickup truck.

Police believe the occupants of the pickup truck found the man on Highway 12 near Forest Heights Community School. Police say they left with the man, headed north towards New Ross on the same highway.

The RCMP says evidence gathered does not conclude that the bike was in the area when the man was assisted.

Officers are trying to determine whether the man on the side of the road was Timothy Wells.

“Although police have not been able to confirm that the person who was offered a ride was Wells, they would like to speak with the occupants of the truck to determine whether this was the case,” police said in the news release.

READ MORE: N.S. woman, 81, missing after sleeping in vehicle overnight in Musquodoboit Valley

The occupants of the truck — and anyone else with information on Timothy Wells’ whereabouts — are asked to contact Windsor RCMP or Crime Stoppers.