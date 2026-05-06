Montreal-area home sales fall 7% in April as rising prices weigh on demand: board

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Quebec’s real estate board says Montreal-area home sales fell seven per cent on a year-over-year basis in April as buyers continue to show “a certain degree of caution.”

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says 4,744 residential properties changed hands throughout the month in the Montreal census metropolitan area, down from 5,102 in April 2025.

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The board’s assistant director and senior economist Camille Laberge says demand is being held back by economic uncertainty and high price levels, “which continue to pose a significant affordability challenge, particularly for first-time buyers.”

Home prices were up across all categories for the month, led by a 3.7 per cent per cent increase in the median price of a plex to $865,000.

The median price of a single-family home rose 3.2 per cent year-over-year to $645,000 in April, while the median price of a condominium edged up 0.2 per cent to $425,000.

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New listings in April totalled 8,241, up 9.1 per cent year-over-year, while total inventory rose 14.9 per cent to 20,959 units for sale.