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Canada

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe talks trade at international conference

By Hannah Sangster Global News
Posted May 6, 2026 11:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Premier talks trade at international conference'
Premier talks trade at international conference
WATCH: International leaders from Mexico, Canada and the United States gathered at Hotel Saskatchewan, May 6, 2026. To discuss energy, food, and manufacturing security at the NASCO Conference, standing for North American strategy for competitiveness.
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International leaders from Mexico, Canada and the United States gathered at Hotel Saskatchewan on May 6, 2026, to discuss energy, food and manufacturing security at the NASCO Conference.

Premier Scott Moe took to the stage, noting two main goals: to diversify export markets and deepen North American ties.

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He shared that regardless of who occupies any office in the nations represented, everyone needs to work together.

“Saskatchewan is today, one of the most export reliant economies in Canada,” Moe said. “We export over 70 per cent of what we produce each and every day in this province. We are very globally connected and over the past 20 years we’ve seen the value of those exports.”

He concluded saying that it’s a challenging time for supply chains, but the connections being reinforced at the conference will help strengthen the North American continent as a whole.

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