Air search underway for missing Windsor-area man

An aircraft is being used to search for a man who was recently reported missing in the Windsor, N.S., area.

Nova Scotia RCMP say Timothy Wells was last seen in Vaughan around 4 p.m. Saturday riding a blue or purple bicycle.

READ MORE: Search for Liverpool man missing since last July to resume this weekend

Police have received reports that he may have since been seen in the Lunenburg County area.

The aircraft is being used to search areas along the side of Highway 14, according to police.

Wells is described as a six-foot-tall, 270-pound man with thinning grey hair, a scruffy beard and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket with a white crest on the left side and an orange bicycle helmet.

READ MORE: Teens charged in connection with Halifax police officer stabbing appear in court

Police say Wells has a condition that requires medication, elevating the concern for his well-being.

Anyone in the area of Highway 14 between Hants County and Lunenburg County is asked to keep an eye out for Wells in their travels.

Those with information are asked to contact Windsor RCMP or Crime Stoppers.