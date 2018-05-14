Teens charged in connection with Halifax police officer stabbing appear in court

Two teens charged in connection with the stabbing of a Halifax Regional Police officer made brief court appearances on Monday.

A 15-year-old girl, who is facing a slew of charges including attempted murder, was remanded in custody following a bail hearing Monday afternoon. She is scheduled to return to Youth Court on May 17.

READ: Halifax police officer stabbed by suspect in vehicle theft

A 15-year-old male, who was arrested with the girl, has been released on bail conditions and is due to return to court on May 31.

He has been charged with two counts of theft under $5,000, break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a weapon and joy riding.

Both teens are from the Truro area. Their names are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act and subject to a publication ban.

WATCH: Two teens arrested after Halifax Regional Police officer stabbed

The teens are charged in connection with an incident that occurred on May 8 near the Ashburn Golf Club in Halifax.

Shortly before 6 a.m. that day, police say an officer located a stolen truck on Highway 102 at School Avenue. Two suspects were on a trail near the golf course on Joseph Howe Drive, and when a police officer tried to arrest them, one of the suspects stabbed him.

The officer has been identified as Const. Andrew Gordon, who underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

Const. Gordon is well known in Halifax and had the nickname “Animal Whisperer.” In 2016, he was celebrated on social media for a string of animal rescues, including a seal pup, some ducklings and a dog.

READ MORE: Girl, 15, charged with attempted murder in Halifax police officer stabbing

Police say the last time an HRP officer was stabbed was in 2013.

— With files from Rebecca Lau.