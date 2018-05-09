Girl, 15, charged with attempted murder in Halifax police officer stabbing

A 15-year-old girl has been charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of a Halifax Regional Police officer.

The girl and a 15-year-old boy were both arrested and subsequently charged in an incident that led to a heavy police presence Tuesday morning near the Ashburn Golf Club in Halifax.

Police say the incident began when an officer located a stolen truck on Highway 102 at School Avenue at 5:49 a.m. An officer approached two suspects on a trail near the golf course at Joseph Howe Drive and when he tried to arrest them, one of the suspects stabbed him.

The officer, identified as Const. Andrew Gordon, was taken to the QEII emergency department and underwent surgery. He was reported to be in stable condition on Tuesday.

Four knives were recovered as part of the investigation, and the vehicle that sparked the incident was seized.

The two youths, both from Truro, were arrested shortly after the stabbing and charged overnight.

Some of the charges were committed in the Truro area, while the others are related to the Halifax incident.

The girl faces charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, two counts of theft under $5,000, break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen vehicle dangerous driving and mischief over $5,000. Police say the girl is in hospital and will appear in court once she is discharged.

Meanwhile, the boy is charged with two counts of theft under $5,000, break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a weapon and joy riding.

Const. Gordon known as the ‘Animal Whisperer’

Const. Gordon is well known in Halifax.

In 2016, he was lauded on social media by HRP for a string of animal rescues, including a seal pup, some ducklings and a dog. It earned him the nickname ‘Animal Whisperer.’

