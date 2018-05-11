Search for Liverpool man missing since last July to resume this weekend

Searchers will be back in the Liverpool, N.S., area this weekend to try to find a man who was reported missing last summer.

Thomas McAllister Burke, 28, was last seen at his residence in the town near midnight on July 16, 2017.

RCMP say foul play is not suspected in his disappearance.

Police will be working with ground search and rescue teams from Queens, North Queens, Lunenburg, the Annapolis Valley Barrington. They will be looking in the area around Town Lake Road and say residents can expect to see “significant activity” in the area on May 12.

“Anyone who is in the area is asked to check with officials on site before proceeding,” RCMP said in a news release.

Burke is described as being six-feet tall, with an average build and black hair. He also has a black goatee and brown eyes.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black Ghostbusters T-shirt and brown cargo shorts.