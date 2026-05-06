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Crime

Suspect donning monkey mask among several sought in Niagara thefts

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted May 6, 2026 10:31 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Rash of west-end Toronto break-ins shatter business owners’ sense of safety'
Rash of west-end Toronto break-ins shatter business owners’ sense of safety
RELATED: Rash of west-end Toronto break-ins shatter business owners’ sense of safety – Jan 7, 2025
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A person wearing a monkey mask is among several wanted in connection with a series of thefts across the Niagara region last month.

Niagara regional police said Tuesday that officers are investigating nine incidents they believe are connected: four in St. Catharines, four in Lincoln and one in Grimsby.

“The suspects in these incidents smash the glass front door to make entrance into a business and then steal the cash register. The incidents are often short, with the suspects fleeing the scene within a few minutes,” police said.

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“The suspects conceal their identity using hoods, gloves, and various masks, and are believed to be operating in a group.”

Police added that the suspects are known to use either a light-coloured Cadillac sedan, possibly a Cadillac ATS, or a while sedan, which may be a Honda Civic.

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“Detectives are advising business owners throughout the region to take steps to protect their businesses by never leaving cash in tills overnight, and considering the use of security measures such as video surveillance cameras and security lights,” police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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