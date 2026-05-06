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1 comment

  1. Knotrofous
    May 6, 2026 at 10:33 am

    If ChatGTP had reported HIM…can you imagine the outcry from the LGTBQRFKS accusing discrimination,targeting, and maybe even a hate crime..

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Canada

Report on OpenAI expected from federal, provincial privacy watchdogs

By Jim Bronskill and Anja Karadeglija The Canadian Press
Posted May 6, 2026 9:46 am
1 min read
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WATCH LIVE: Federal, provincial privacy commissioners release findings from investigation into OpenAI
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Privacy watchdogs plan to release a report Wednesday on OpenAI, the company behind the popular artificial intelligence-powered chatbot ChatGPT.

Federal privacy commissioner Philippe Dufresne said just over three years ago that his office was investigating a complaint alleging the collection, use and disclosure of personal information without consent.

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The findings will be delivered by Dufresne and his counterparts from British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec, who collaborated on a joint probe.

They plan to discuss their conclusions at a news conference in Ottawa.

Upon announcing the investigation in April 2023, Dufresne said AI technology and its effects on privacy are priorities for his office.

Dufresne stressed the importance of keeping up with — and staying ahead of — fast-moving technological advances.

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