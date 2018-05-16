N.S. woman, 81, missing after sleeping in vehicle overnight in Musquodoboit Valley

Searchers, along with an aircraft, are scouring a “vast” area in Nova Scotia for a missing elderly woman who was last seen on Tuesday.

According to RCMP, Myrna Burgess, 81, and an 83-year-old male family member were visiting Porters Lake Provincial Park when they had car trouble. They slept in the vehicle overnight, and the man left on foot at noon on Tuesday to get help.

Police say he walked for several hours before meeting some people who tried to help him find his way back to the vehicle.

They were not able to find it.

They called RCMP at around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Ground Search and Rescue has been activated.

“Searchers are being assisted today with an aircraft, given the size of the search area is vast, covering the area from Murchyville Rd. in the Musquodoboit Valley to Porters Lake Provincial Park in Porters Lake,” RCMP said in a news release.

Burgess is described as white, with short white hair and RCMP say she has mobility issues.

The vehicle is a grey 2017 Dodge Caravan with the Nova Scotia licence plate BZF 082.

The male family member said he spoke to two men on bicycles during his trek on Tuesday. Police want to speak to those men immediately to help them find the van.

