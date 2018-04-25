‘The RCMP will not come arrest you’: N.S. Mounties issue warning over CRA scam

RCMP are warning Nova Scotians after they received more than a dozen reports from concerned citizens about telephone calls from scammers claiming to be the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA).

The Mounties say that the scammers tell those who answer the phone that they owe money and that if the CRA isn’t paid right away, they’ll issue a warrant for the person’s arrest — and send the RCMP to their door.

RCMP say that at this point, the targeted person normally hangs up. No one has fallen for the scam yet, but some have reported that the telephone number they were provided by the scammer is the Lower Sackville RCMP Detachment.

“The RCMP will not be coming to arrest you,” says Corp. Dal Hutchinson, an RCMP spokesperson. “If you receive such a call, don’t provide any personal information and hang up.”

If you are contacted by someone claiming to be a representative of the CRA who is demanding information, it’s a good idea to keep in mind that the CRA never asks for personal information in this manner.

The Mounties recommend immediately hanging up the phone and reporting the call to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501. If you are a victim of fraud, they recommend you also get in contact with your local police.