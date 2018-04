N.B. prison guards plead not guilty to manslaughter charge in Matthew Hines’ death

Lawyers for two correctional officers charged with manslaughter in the death of a New Brunswick inmate have entered not guilty pleas on their behalf and elected trial by judge and jury.

Forty-eight-year-old Alvida Ross and 31-year-old Mathieu Bourgoin, who were not in court today, are each charged with manslaughter and criminal negligence in the 2015 death of Matthew Hines.

READ MORE: 2 correctional officers charged in 2015 death of N.B. inmate

RCMP had originally said foul play was not suspected in the death of Hines, who was repeatedly pepper sprayed in prison.

But, Canada’s correctional investigator found prison staff used unnecessary force and failed to properly respond to the medical emergency at Dorchester Penitentiary.

Five days have been set aside for a preliminary hearing to begin October 29 and conducted in French.

READ MORE: RCMP re-open investigation into the death of pepper sprayed Dorchester inmate

Hines was serving a five-year sentence for crimes including robbery when he died on May 26, 2015.

Family members were originally told the 33-year-old died of a seizure.

Correctional Service Canada says both employees are currently on administrative leave pending a review.