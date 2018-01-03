2 correctional officers charged in 2015 death of N.B. inmate

RCMP have charged two correctional officers in connection with the 2015 death of an inmate after he was repeatedly pepper sprayed at the Dorchester Penitentiary in New Brunswick.

Alvida Ross, 48, and Mathieu Bourgoin, 31, both of Dieppe, N.B., have been charged with one count each of manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death in the death of Matthew Ryan Hines.

Hines had been serving a five-year sentence at the penitentiary when New Brunswick RCMP were alerted on May 27, 2015 that an inmate was pronounced dead at Moncton City Hospital following a medical emergency.

An investigation by the New Brunswick RCMP found that foul play was not suspected.

However, Nova Scotia RCMP reviewed the file when additional information became available in May 2016. According to the RCMP, the new information resulted in the charges.

A report released earlier this year by Canada’s correctional investigator found that the repeated use of pepper spray at very close range contributed to Hines’ death.

The review found that correctional staff had used unnecessary physical and chemical force, even as Hines was “clearly and fully” under control by correction officials.

The review also found that staff failed to properly respond to the ensuing medical emergency.

Ross and Bourgoin are scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on Feb. 26.