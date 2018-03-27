Offences roll as Lightning knock off Titans in K-W

The London Lightning completed their road schedule on Tuesday with a 142-137 win over the K-W Titans on Tuesday night.

With two games to go in their regular season, London is now a full game ahead of the St. John’s Edge in the race for first place in the Central Division.

London will be home to Windsor on Wednesday at Budweiser Gardens and then host the Island Storm on Sunday, April 1.

The Edge will play back-to-back games against the Niagara River Lions in St. Catharines on Saturday and Monday.

Garrett Williamson led the way against K-W with 25 points and nine rebounds. The Pennsylvania native was nearly perfect from the free-throw line, hitting 11 of 12 attempts.

Ryan Anderson hit 50 per cent of his attempts from three-point range and ended the game with 22 points.

Mo Bolden recorded 20 points from 20 and Julian Boyd poured in another 20 off the bench.

Both teams had big nights shooting the basketball. The Lightning hit 55 out of 100 shots. The Titans hit better than half of their shots going 48 of 95 from the field.

It was London’s third largest offensive output of the season. The Lightning scored 147 points in a double-overtime win over Moncton in January. London had recorded 143 in a victory against Niagara just under a week earlier.

K-W forward Anthony Myles led all scorers with 41 points in the game and helped the Titans get off to a fast start, but in the end, they lost for the 12th time in their past 14 games. K-W fell to 7-32 on the year and will finish fifth in the Central Division with the NBL Canada’s worst record.

London received some help in their bid to finish with the league’s best record as Moncton defeated Halifax 107-95 on Monday. The Lightning are one game behind the Hurricanes.

The Saint John Riptide defeated the Island Storm 95-81.

London and Windsor tip off at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Budweiser Gardens.