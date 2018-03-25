Lightning defeat Express to stay atop Central with a week to go

The London Lightning held onto first place in the Central Division with a 119-106 victory in Windsor on Sunday afternoon.

London leads St. John’s by a half game with three remaining on their 2017-18 schedule.

The final week will decide who finishes atop the division and potentially atop the NBL Canada standings. Catching the Halifax Hurricanes will take some help, but it is still within reach for the Lightning. Halifax won their fourth straight on Sunday, beating Cape Breton.

London received contributions from their starters and their bench in their win over the Express.

Ryan Anderson had the biggest afternoon, pouring in 24 points. Royce White had 18 points and nine rebounds.

Forward Mo Bolden recorded a double-double with 16 points and ten rebounds.

The Lightning put together a strong first half. They outscored Windsor 61-38.

London shot almost 50 per cent from the field and over 30 per cent from three-point range. The Express struggled shooting the ball from outside, going just 21.1 per cent from beyond the arc.

They were led offensively by Kevin Loiselle, who is from Montreal. He had 25 points in the game.

The Lightning play their final road game of the season on Tuesday against the K-W Titans. They will return home the next night to play the Express again and then complete the season on April Fool’s Day against the Island Storm at Budweiser Gardens. That game is a make-up game going back to a winter snow storm in February that prevented the Island Storm from getting out of Atlantic Canada.