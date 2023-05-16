SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Sports

London Lightning to play for 6th NBL championship

By Marshall Healey 980 CFPL
Posted May 16, 2023 12:51 pm
After a dominant regular season, the London Lightning will look to make it back-to-back championships starting this Thursday at Budweiser Gardens.

The Lightning will take on the Windsor Express in the best-of-five series for the National Basketball League of Canada championship.

London is the most decorated team in NBL history, having won six titles, more than all other teams combined.

The road to the championship series for the Lightning was through a solid regular season that saw them finish on a seven-game win streak.

Their semi-final playoff matchup was the Kitchener-Waterloo Titans, who pushed the Lightning to four games. In that fourth game, Mike Nuga and Jeremiah Mordi registered 25 points with eight rebounds apiece, leading the way to a 94-89 win.

London will take on a Windsor team coming off a major upset, defeating the heavily favoured Sudbury Fire three games to two. In conference play this season, Sudbury accumulated a 16-10 record compared with Windsor’s 11-17.

This will mark the fifth matchup between London and Windsor in NBL playoff history, but the first time they have met in the finals. Head to head, London holds a 3-1 advantage in playoff series matchups and 62-36 in all-time games played since Windsor’s inaugural 2012-13 season.

Game 1 will tip off at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Budweiser Gardens, with Game 2 on Saturday also at 7 p.m. The series then shifts to Windsor for Game 3 next Tuesday and a Game 4 next Thursday if necessary. Should a fifth game be required, it will be in London on May 26.

London OntarioBasketballBudweiser Gardenslondon lightningWindsor ExpressNBLNational Basketball League of Canadanational basketball leagueKitchener Waterloo TitansSudbury Fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

