MMIWG inquiry hears from family members and survivors in Moncton for second day

More emotional testimony is expected on Wednesday as a two-day hearing of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls continues in Moncton.

On Tuesday, the mother of Hilary Bonnell addressed the hearing and called for stiffer sentences and tougher laws for someone who commits murder.

Pam Filier’s 16-year-old daughter was found dead in 2009, two months after she vanished from the Esgenoopetitj First Nation in northern New Brunswick. Bonnell’s cousin would later be convicted of first-degree murder.

In total, commissioner Michèle Audette is scheduled to hear from about 20 family members and survivors.

The federal government has earmarked two years and $53.8 million for the study, aimed at examining root causes of violence toward Indigenous women and girls.

A final report is due at the end of 2018.

