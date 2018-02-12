MMIWG inquiry to hold two-day community hearing in Moncton

Global News will be live streaming the Moncton community hearing on this page. Watch above.

The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls is holding a community hearing in Moncton beginning Tuesday.

Commissioner Michèle Audette is scheduled to hear from about 20 family members and survivors in public and private hearings. As well, the inquiry will hear from sharing circle testimonies and artistic expression panels.

People who wish to share their stories can also give their statements on a “walk-in” basis. There will be staff onsite to gather statements from up to 20 people who want to walk in and register.

The federal government has earmarked two years and $53.8 million for the study, aimed at examining root causes of violence toward Indigenous women and girls.

A final report is due at the end of 2018.

A number of survivors, families and Indigenous leaders have called for the federal government to formally restart the process due to concerns over operational matters with the inquiry.

The Moncton community hearing is scheduled for Feb. 13 and 14.

— With a file from the Canadian Press

