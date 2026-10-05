Chief justice says democratic institutions must be protected

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s democratic institutions need protection in the face of unrelenting pressures, Chief Justice Richard Wagner said Monday as the Supreme Court of Canada opened a new judicial year.

Wagner said the world feels increasingly uncertain due to deepening polarization, the non-stop pace of events and the rapid emergence of artificial intelligence.

When seas grow rough an anchor keeps a vessel from drifting, and democratic institutions play the same role in society, Wagner said.

“The strength of an anchor is not measured in calm waters,” he added. “It is measured in a storm. The same is true for the rule of law.”

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Wagner, flanked by the other members of the Supreme Court, spoke at a ceremony in the court’s temporary new building.

The top court is settling in at the West Memorial Building, not far from Parliament Hill, while the court’s permanent home across the street undergoes extensive renovations.

Story continues below advertisement

Refurbishing the stately Supreme Court building is expected to take at least 10 years.

A formal welcome for the court’s newest member, Glenn Joyal, is set to take place next month.

Justice Minister Sean Fraser told the courtroom full of dignitaries Monday that provinces, communities and groups of people are asking questions about their roles within the Canadian federation.

“If we expect to preserve national unity, we must constantly improve the public’s belief that the systems that we enjoy serve their interests over time,” he said. “The law has an important role to play in this regard.”

Fraser said that at a time “when it’s difficult to discern between truth and fiction, particularly with the rise and deployment of artificial intelligence, the truth-seeking function of this court and courts across Canada could never be more important.”