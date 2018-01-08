Woman pens powerful note on life a day before cancer takes her life

The day before Holly Butcher lost her battle with cancer, she left behind some life advice for her family and friends on Facebook.

The post from the 27 year old of New South Wales, which has now gone viral, shares some insight on how to live life to the fullest.

Butcher had been fighting Ewing sarcoma and passed away on Jan. 4, The Independent reports. Ewing sarcoma is rare form of bone cancer that affects young people.

“It’s a strange thing to realize and accept your mortality at 26 years young. It’s just one of those things you ignore,” she wrote on the social media site.

“The days tick by and you just expect they will keep on coming; Until the unexpected happens. I always imagined myself growing old, wrinkled and grey — most likely caused by the beautiful family I planned on building with the love of my life. I want that so bad it hurts.”

“That’s the thing about life; It is fragile, precious and unpredictable and each day is a gift, not a given right,” she continued.

“I’m 27 now. I don’t want to go. I love my life. I am happy … I owe that to my loved ones. But the control is out of my hands.”

In the last few months, Butcher had been been able to collect her thoughts on why it was important to value the people around you, and more importantly, why we should stop complaining about small things that bother us. She also had realized why it was important to let some things go.

“Those times you are whinging about ridiculous things (something I have noticed so much these past few months), just think about someone who is really facing a problem,” she wrote. “Be grateful for your minor issue and get over it. It’s OK to acknowledge that something is annoying but try not to carry on about it and negatively effect other people’s days.”

“You might have got caught in bad traffic today, or had a bad sleep because your beautiful babies kept you awake, or your hairdresser cut your hair too short. Your new fake nails might have got a chip, your boobs are too small, or you have cellulite on your [butt] and your belly is wobbling.”

“Let all that shit go … I swear you will not be thinking of those things when it is your turn to go.”

Butcher notes most of us should be grateful we are physically able to do things like go to work and exercise. She also encouraged her family and friends to focus on giving to others, rather than spending their money on materialistic things.

“Buy your friend something kind instead of another dress, beauty product or jewelry for that next wedding. 1. No-one cares if you wear the same thing twice 2. It feels good. Take them out for a meal, or better yet, cook them a meal,” she wrote.

And her biggest take away? Take time to donate blood.

“It will make you feel good with the added bonus of saving lives. I feel like it is something that is so overlooked considering every donation can save three lives! That is a massive impact each person can have and the process really is so simple.”

Social media reacts

Online, thousands of Facebook users shared their goodbyes and wishes with Butcher on her post. Some even talked about losing people in their own lives to cancer.

“I lost one of my best friends to cancer five years ago, the pain has never gone away there will always be an emptiness in my heart for her. This letter was a very good reminder about things that really matter in life,” user Tami Bishop Sampson wrote.

“What a strong young girl. To have the strength to write down words of advice in the midst of a battle with death. I’m speechless and committed to following her pieces of advice,” user Jeremias Goldberg wrote.

“I usually reflect on life when I’m rocking my baby boy to sleep, but often let the chaos of life take over when I leave the room. Thank you for your wise words Holly, and your reminders to savor every beautiful, amazing, imperfect moment,” user Kristy Bellock Jassak wrote.

Butcher’s aggressive cancer

According to the Ewings Cancer Foundation of Canada, Ewing sarcoma is an aggressive type of cancer that affects bones or soft tissue. The cancer is mostly found in children, teens and young adults under 20.

“Although research continues, there is currently no known cause for Ewing sarcoma. It is not hereditary and most of the genetic changes leading to disease occur after birth,” the foundation notes.

