Burlington kids can help pick their new play structures

Children throughout the city of Burlington are being asked what kind of play structures they would like in their neighbourhood parks.

The city is gearing up to replace 14 playgrounds over the next two years and is encouraging families who use the parks to complete a survey.

1. Brada Woods Park, 5196 Brada Cr.

2. Breckon Park, 4471 Spruce Ave.

3. Brittany Park, 1370 Headon Rd.





4. Champlain Park, 2101 Mountain Grove Ave.5. Cumberland Park, 562 Cumberland Ave.6. DesJardines Park, 1811 Imperial Way7. LaSalle Park, 50 North Shore Blvd.8. Maple Community Park, 750 Maple Ave.9. Maplehurst Public School, 481 Plains Rd. E.10. Optimist Park, 2131 Prospect St.11. Sheraton Park, 594 Sheraton Rd.12. Spencer Smith Park, 1400 Lakeshore Rd.13. Sycamore Park, 3157 Centennial Dr.14. Tansley Woods Park, 4100 Kilmer Dr.

The online survey is available at burlington.ca/lovemyplayground until the end of January.

City staff will also be at nearby recreation centres asking for input throughout the next month.

Director of Parks and Recreation Chris Glenn urges parents to talk with their kids about what kinds of play structures they like, such as “straight or curving slides, monkey bars, poles, swings and other fun, interactive equipment.”

He adds that the survey results will be used to create park-specific plans.