Burlington’s $68.6-million capital budget approved for 2018

Improvements to the city’s roads will make up about half of Burlington’s 2018 capital budget.

Burlington City Council approved the $68.6-million spending plan at a meeting on Monday, as like other cities, it moves to invest in aging infrastructure.

A breakdown of spending for the 2018 capital budget includes:

$32 million, the largest component, for roadways

$11.5 million for facilities and buildings

$8.1 million for parks and open spaces

$7.1 million in storm water management

$6.1 million towards fleet vehicles and equipment

$1.8 million for information technology

$1.4 million for local boards (Burlington Public Library, Burlington Performing Arts Centre, Art Gallery of Burlington, Burlington Museums)

$630,000 in parking.

New capital initiatives in Burlington in 2018 include the design for an active transportation crossing at the QEW, four additional electric vehicle charging stations in downtown Burlington and a new Japanese garden to commemorate Burlington’s 25-year twinning relationship with the City of Itabashi, Japan.

