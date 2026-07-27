Vancouver council approves mega tower project

Vancouver city council has approved a mega tower project in the downtown core.
The project by the Holborn Group includes three towers on the old Hudson’s Bay parkade city block on West Georgia and Seymour streets and a social housing building on Abbott Street.
Since its unveiling last year, the proposal has drawn criticism from residents over the size of the towers, whether enough affordable housing will be included and the developer’s reputation.
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Holborn has been under fire for a social housing development near Queen Elizabeth Park, which remains largely empty 17 years after hundreds of residents were forced out.
The application for the new project was approved in a seven-to-three vote.
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More to come.
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