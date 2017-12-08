Capital budget approved, Hamilton water rates rise

Hamilton households will, on average, pay an additional $30 next year to support infrastructure upgrades.

City Council has approved the 2018 capital budget which supports $236-million worth of investment in roads, bridges, sidewalks, recreation facilities, affordable housing and other infrastructure.

City Council has also approved a 4.5 per cent increase to water and wastewater rates next year.

That will hike the average resident’s bill by $29.75 over the course of the year, to $690.70 for a household consuming 200 cubic metres of water.

The water rate increase supports Hamilton Harbour clean up and a number of homeowner assistance programs, including basement flood prevention and lead service replacement.

2018 Tax-Supported Capital Budget Highlights