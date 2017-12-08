Politics
Capital budget approved, Hamilton water rates rise

Hamilton's 2018 capital budget is heavy on infrastructure upgrades, including road repairs.

Hamilton households will, on average, pay an additional $30 next year to support infrastructure upgrades.

City Council has approved the 2018 capital budget which supports $236-million worth of investment in roads, bridges, sidewalks, recreation facilities, affordable housing and other infrastructure.

City Council has also approved a 4.5 per cent increase to water and wastewater rates next year.

That will hike the average resident’s bill by $29.75 over the course of the year, to $690.70 for a household consuming 200 cubic metres of water.

The water rate increase supports Hamilton Harbour clean up and a number of homeowner assistance programs, including basement flood prevention and lead service replacement.

2018 Tax-Supported Capital Budget Highlights

  • $68.5 million towards Roads, bridges, traffic, sidewalks
  •  $14.2 million towards Roads growth
  •  $26.4 million towards Corporate and recreation facilities rehabilitation
  •  $25.8 million towards West Harbour Strategic initiatives
  •  $19.4 million towards Transit initiatives
  •  $11.5 million towards Affordable Housing Initiatives
  •  $8.2 million towards Fire and Paramedic Services
  •  $7.9 million towards Open Space Development
  •  $7.7 million towards Vehicle replacement
  •  $7.2 million towards Entertainment facility rehabilitation
  •  $4.6 million towards Waste Management initiatives
  •  $4.3 million towards Forestry and Horticulture

