Capital budget approved, Hamilton water rates rise
Hamilton households will, on average, pay an additional $30 next year to support infrastructure upgrades.
City Council has approved the 2018 capital budget which supports $236-million worth of investment in roads, bridges, sidewalks, recreation facilities, affordable housing and other infrastructure.
City Council has also approved a 4.5 per cent increase to water and wastewater rates next year.
That will hike the average resident’s bill by $29.75 over the course of the year, to $690.70 for a household consuming 200 cubic metres of water.
The water rate increase supports Hamilton Harbour clean up and a number of homeowner assistance programs, including basement flood prevention and lead service replacement.
2018 Tax-Supported Capital Budget Highlights
- $68.5 million towards Roads, bridges, traffic, sidewalks
- $14.2 million towards Roads growth
- $26.4 million towards Corporate and recreation facilities rehabilitation
- $25.8 million towards West Harbour Strategic initiatives
- $19.4 million towards Transit initiatives
- $11.5 million towards Affordable Housing Initiatives
- $8.2 million towards Fire and Paramedic Services
- $7.9 million towards Open Space Development
- $7.7 million towards Vehicle replacement
- $7.2 million towards Entertainment facility rehabilitation
- $4.6 million towards Waste Management initiatives
- $4.3 million towards Forestry and Horticulture
