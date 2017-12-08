City of Hamilton ready for the snow to fly

The storage buildings are stocked with salt and the drivers and plows are at the ready.

The City of Hamilton has provided an inside look at its winter snow clearing preparations.

Manager of roads and maintenance, Bob Paul, stresses that narrow streets create a unique challenge, particularly in parts of the lower city, making it critical that Hamiltonians keep their vehicles off the road during storms.

He adds that the benefits of keeping streets clear include faster snow clearing, as well as cost savings if we “only have to go through a subdivision or the road once, as opposed to a number of times.”

The city has 110 in-house plows and 49 contracted plows ready for deployment along with hundreds of other pieces of available equipment. Average salt usage per winter is in the range of 65,000 tons.