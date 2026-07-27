Durham police deputy chief retires after misconduct finding: police board

Send this page to someone via email

A Durham Regional police deputy chief will retire after the police board said Monday that an investigation by a watchdog agency found he committed misconduct.

The Durham Regional Police Service Board said it has agreed with deputy chief Chris Kirkpatrick that “their employment relationship be concluded.”

In a statement posted on social media Monday morning, the board said Kirkpatrick will not be returning to work and is retiring from the police service east of Toronto.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It said the decision was made after “careful review and deliberation” of an investigation by the Law Enforcement Complaints Agency that determined Kirkpatrick’s actions amounted to misconduct under the Community Safety and Policing Act.

The statement did not specify what actions were investigated by the watchdog, and neither the board nor the agency immediately responded to a request for comment.

Story continues below advertisement

In February, the Durham force said a deputy chief had been suspended after allegedly using “racially inappropriate term” during a meeting of its Afro-Caribbean Canadian Internal Support Network. It did not name the deputy chief at the time.

However, police confirmed Monday that the deputy chief who was suspended was Kirkpatrick.

The board’s statement Monday said it remains “deeply committed to fostering an inclusive workplace and culture, and to ensuring that the DRPS reflects and respects the diverse communities it serves.”

“These values are fundamental to how this service operates and how it earns the trust of the public every day.”