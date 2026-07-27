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Health

Alberta out-of-pocket payments for private medical testing beginning this week

By Dayne Patterson Global News
Posted July 27, 2026 3:56 pm
1 min read
FILE: A patient in Edmonton getting a MRI to test for cancer. View image in full screen
FILE: A patient in Edmonton getting a MRI to test for cancer. Submitted
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Beginning Friday, Albertans will be able to pay out-of-pocket to bypass medical referral for diagnostic screening tests like an MRI or an ultrasound.

The announcement by Premier Danielle Smith follows up on legislation passed by her United Conservative government this spring.

Patients will pay for the tests when they receive them and potentially be reimbursed if the results lead to a cancer diagnosis.

Click to play video: 'Doctors warn self-referral testing plan could strain Alberta’s health system'
Doctors warn self-referral testing plan could strain Alberta’s health system

Providers can still decide whether to offer the service and will also have the power to decide whether to modify the test.

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The announcement is alongside other proposals made by the Alberta government to privatize portions of health care.

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Beginning in September, some physicians will be able to offer privately paid surgeries like hip and knee replacements while also working in the publicly funded system.

— More to come…

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